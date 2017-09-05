Margaret L. Rehwoldt

Margaret L. Rehwoldt, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, September 02, 2017 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

The funeral service for Mrs. Rehwoldt will be at 1:30 PM on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Faith Lutheran Church, 910 E. Mapleleaf Dr. in Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Michael R. Scudder, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 6 PM on Friday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM on Saturday at the church.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Faith Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Rehwoldt, the former Margaret Louise DeGrange, was born February 28, 1923 in LaCrew, Lee Co., IA. She was the daughter of George Henry and Bertha Albertine (Bogert) DeGrange. In 1952, she moved with her family from the Mt. Hamill area to Primrose, IA. She attended school in Primrose through the 8th grade, and graduated from Donnellson High School in 1942. Margaret then attended the Gem City Business College in Quincy, IL. On June 16, 1956 at eh Little Brown church in Nashua, IA, Margaret was united in marriage to the Rev. Ralph Theodore Rehwoldt. The Rev. Rehwoldt died October 1, 1982 at the former Mapleleaf Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

In August of 1943, Margaret started her career in the Business Office of the form Mental Health Institute in Mt. Pleasant. She remained in that position for 25 years before becoming a Personnel Technician for both MHI and the Mt Pleasant Correctional Institute. She remained there for 20 years until her retirement in April of 1988.

Margaret was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of the church. She was very active as a volunteer in the church’s Midwest Old Threshers Food Tent. She enjoyed tending to the flower garden at her house, where she also maintained a small vegetable garden. Later in life, she learned how to be a quilter. She made many quilts, and numerous doll quilts for her great nieces and nephews. Margaret was a voracious reader and dearly loved to read until her failing eyesight prevented her from doing so.

Those thankful for sharing in Margaret’s life include her 9 nieces and nephews – Linda (Steve) Heise, Deb (Terry) Mabeus, Dave (Gay) DeGrange, Jeff (Pam) DeGrange, Eric DeGrange, Diane (Dr. Steve) Tibbitts, Steve (Sinmei) DeGrange, Shari (Steve) Smith and Sheila (Scott) Goff; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews and a step granddaughter.

Her parents, husband, a son – Ralph T. Rehwoldt, Jr., and three brothers and their spouses – Elton, Ellis and George “Bud” DeGrange – precede Margaret in death.