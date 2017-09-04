Margaret “Jean” Harryman

Margaret “Jean” Harryman, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and former resident of Mount Pleasant, Iowa passed away on September 2, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was born April 16, 1934 in Bussey, Iowa to Lloyd D. and Irma Faye Stillwell McCombs. She lived in Hamilton, Iowa until she married Russell Harryman in Packwood, Iowa on November 1, 1952. He preceded her in death on August 14, 1974. Jean attended school in Hamilton and Lovilia, Iowa and received her diploma in 1972.

Jean worked from 1956 to 1979 at the Mental Health Institute as a psychiatric aide and spent time as a supervisor until disability forced her into retirement. She was a volunteer driver for 6 years for the Department of Human Services, earning her a Governor’s Volunteer Award. Jean enjoyed writing articles, she wrote the Person to Person column for the Mount Pleasant News and also wrote an article called Spirit Scribe. She was a long time active member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant. Jean volunteered as a Circle Leader and was active in United Methodist Women. Jean enjoyed baking, cooking and enjoyed sharing with everyone whenever she was able. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandchildren. She was an avid story teller, both written and oral, enjoyed crocheting and mushroom hunting.

She is survived by two daughters; Rhonda (Roger) Watts of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Gloria (Kenneth) Sampson of Slater, Iowa; grandchildren Ryan (Stephanie Watts of Des Moines, Iowa, Rachel (Jordan) Witmer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Kelvin Witmer, Lincoln and Boden Watts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; four brothers, DeWayne McCombs, Don McCombs, Dick McCombs, Merrill McCombs; and two sisters, Marie Jones, and Arlene Ragan.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant, Iowa with Rev. Deb Stowers officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday the Leando Cemetery in Douds, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant. Memorials have been established to St. Luke’s Hospice, First United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant, and Trinity St. James United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.