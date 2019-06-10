Margaret Ann “Marge” Giesel

Margaret Ann “Marge” Giesel, 86, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Open Bible Church with Pastor Mike Johnson officiating. Following the service the family will greet friends. Private family burial will be at Bellefountaine Cemetery at Tracy, Iowa. Friends may call from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Memorials may be directed to the Open Bible Church in her memory.

