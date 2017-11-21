Marcia Ann Morrison

Marcia Ann Morrison, 52, of Donnellson, Iowa, formerly of Ottumwa, passed away at 5:35 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Donnellson Health Center.

Born September 22, 1965 in Ottumwa, Iowa she was the daughter of Gerald and Janice A. (Palmer) Morrison.

Survivors include her father, Gerald (Phyllis) Morrison of Punta Gorda, Florida; four siblings, Ed (Cindy) Morrison of Indianola, Iowa; Jim Morrison of St. Louis, Missouri; Mary (Patrick) Kurtz of Donnellson, Iowa; and Mike (Tracy) Morrison of North Liberty, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jan Morrison Gee, and one brother, Thomas Morrison.

Marcia was a 1984 graduate of Fort Madison High School. She worked in the deli at Hy-Vee in Ottumwa, Iowa for 22 years. Marcia enjoyed playing bingo at Meskwaki Casino. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking, and baking for them.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Reverend Mark P. Spring officiating.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson.

A memorial has been established for HCI Hospice Care Services.

Schmitz Funeral Home Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com