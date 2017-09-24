Marching Panthers Grand Champions

(courtesy of Dave Schneider)

The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band traveled to the St. Louis area Saturday to compete at the Wildcat Pride Marching Band Festival at Wright City, MO and came home with nine trophies. Among the awards were Grand Champions in the field show competition plus getting all the caption awards in their class including best drumline, color guard and music. The color guard was named Grand Champion of the indoor color guard competition while the drumline placed third in their indoor competition.

The band will next perform this Friday night at the homecoming football game then travel the following day to participate in the Bands Across the Prairie contest at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.