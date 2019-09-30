Marching Band News

Panther Marching Band placed 6th at the Linn-Mar Invitational, receiving a Caption Award for Best Color Guard in 3A. Next up is the competition in Monroe City MO October 5 which features indoor color guard and drum line competitions as well as parade and field show competitions. The band will participate in the parade at 10:05 am. The Panther drum line will compete indoors at 11:40 am. The color guard indoor competition starts at 12:50 pm and the Field Show for the entire band is at 3:27 pm. Mt. Pleasant will be competing in Class 4A.