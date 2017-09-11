Marching Band Invitational

On Saturday evening, September 16 the 19th Annual Mount Pleasant Marching Band Invitational will be held at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

This year’s event will feature nineteen high school marching bands from Iowa and Missouri, with performances every fifteen minutes beginning with an exhibition performance by the 120 member Mount Pleasant Middle School Marching Band at 5:00 pm. The evening will conclude with an exhibition performance by the 178 member Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band at 10:30 pm. An awards ceremony will follow with trophies awarded in various categories based on school size.

A total of 1, 659 students will be performing, with each band presenting a seven to ten minute marching show and will be judged on musicality, uniformity, visual impact, artistic interpretation, and the difficulty of the music and drill.

The event is sponsored by the Mount Pleasant Music Boosters and the $5 admission will help support the K-12 music program. A concession stand, serving sandwiches, snacks and drinks, will be available throughout the evening.

5:00 p.m. Mt. Pleasant Middle School

5:15 p.m. Muscatine High School

5:30 p.m. Cardinal High School

5:45 p.m. Winfield – Mt. Union High School

6:00 p.m. Highland High School (Missouri)

6:15 p.m. Wapello High School

6:30-6:45 p.m. Judges Break

6:45 p.m. Mediapolis High School

7:00 p.m. West Burlington High School

7:15 p.m. Central Lee High School

7:30 p.m. Wilton High School

7:45 p.m. Williamsburg High School

8:00-8:15 p.m. Judges Break

8:15 p.m. Center Point-Urbana High School

8:30 p.m. Washington High School

8:45 p.m. West Delaware High School

9:00 p.m. Benton Community High School

9:15 p.m. Solon High School

9:30 p.m. Marion High School

9:45 p.m. Fort Madison High School

10:00 p.m. Ottumwa High School

10:15 p.m. Davenport Central High School

10:30 p.m. Mt. Pleasant High School

10:45 p.m. Awards