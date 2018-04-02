March Weather Review

The month of March has left us and it’s time to review with you the weather statistics from the 3rd month of 2018. The average hi temperature was 47 degrees, that is two degrees below normal. The warmest March temp was 60 degrees on the 1st and 15th. The average low temp was 25 degrees, five degrees below normal of 30. The coolest reading was recorded on March 17th at 17 degrees. Moisture for the month was 2.85 inches, three tenths of an inch above normal.