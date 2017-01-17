March 1 Deadline for $250,000 in Scholarships From SCC Foundation

West Burlington, IA- The Southeastern Community College Foundation is now accepting applications for scholarships for students who plan to attend SCC in the fall. Applications will be accepted until 4:30PM CDT, March 1, 2017. Note the date change from past years.

SCC Foundation Executive Director Becky Rump says thanks to the many cash donations, memorials, planned gifts and bequests from individuals and businesses, more than 300 scholarships totaling nearly $250,000 will be available for the upcoming academic year.

Rump says individuals interested in scholarships must apply online by completing a single application form available SCC’s homepage, www.scciowa.edu.

Anyone who plans to attend or is considering attending SCC in the fall is encouraged to apply.

“Usually about half of the students who apply receive an award, which are much better odds than most scholarships,” explains Rump. “Just one hour spent completing the application could get you a scholarship for between $100 and full tuition and books.”

To be considered for funding, an applicant must, in addition to completing the online application: 1) provide at least one email address of a qualified individual who will write a reference letter; 2) submit a copy of their latest educational transcripts to the college’s Enrollment Services office; and 3) complete the online Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The new March 1 deadline mirrors changes in the FAFSA application timeline.

“Traditionally, the scholarship application deadline was April 1. However by the time scholarships were awarded, students and families didn’t learn about monies available to them until late in their college selection process,” explains Rump. “Now that students can complete their FAFSA earlier, moving to a March 1 deadline gives us time to process the applications and make award announcements sooner.”

As a service to residents of the area, SCC staff will be available to help applicants complete the SCC Foundation scholarship form and the FAFSA at its FAFSA Ready Iowa workshop on February 18 at both its West Burlington and Keokuk campuses from 9AM to 1PM.

Questions about SCC Foundation scholarships can be directed at any time to Julie Glasgow at (319) 208-5062 or jglasgow@scciowa.edu.

Click here for complete scholarship details and to find a link to the online application: http://www.scciowa.edu/foundation/sccf_scholarships.aspx

For help with SCC’s application for admission, program advising, class registration, financial aid, or other enrollment services, please call (319) 208-5010 for SCC’s West Burlington campus, or (319) 313-1923 for Keokuk campus.