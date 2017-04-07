MANSIONS ON EAST MONROE

Mount Pleasant – MANSIONS ON EAST MONROE

Henry County Heritage Trust – 2017 Historic House Tour

406 E. Monroe – Owned by Kent & Pat White

Built Circa 1905 by Harry & Maud Ambler

404 E. Monroe – Owned by Brian Pope

Built Circa 1897 by Harry & Maud Ambler

402 E. Monroe – Owned by Doug & Barb Kennedy

Built Circa 1906 by Dr. Alfred J. & Grace Punton

400 E. Monroe – Owned by Don & Sara LeBlanc

Built Circa 1893 by Rev. Thomas J. & Eliza Myers

When: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 – 1:00-4:00 pm

Where: 400 Block of East Monroe Street, Mount Pleasant

Cost: $15.00

Tickets are available at each house the day of the tour.

Start at any house.

Questions: Pat White – 319-385-4983