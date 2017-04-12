MANSIONS ON EAST MONROE

2017 Historic House Tour

Sponsored by Henry County Heritage Trust

When: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 – 1:00-4:00 pm

Where: 400 Block of East Monroe Street, Mount Pleasant

Cost: $15.00

Tickets are available at each house the day of the tour – Start at any house.

Questions: Pat White – 319-385-4983

406 E. Monroe – Owned by Kent & Pat White – Built Circa 1905 by Harry & Maud Ambler

404 E. Monroe – Owned by Brian Pope – Built Circa 1897 by Harry & Maud Ambler

402 E. Monroe – Owned by Doug & Barb Kennedy – Built Circa 1906 by Dr. Alfred J. & Grace Punton

400 E. Monroe – Owned by Don & Sara LeBlanc – Built Circa 1893 by Rev. Thomas J. & Eliza Myers