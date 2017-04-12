MANSIONS ON EAST MONROE

MANSIONS ON EAST MONROEWritten by Theresa Rose on April 12, 2017
2017 Historic House Tour
Sponsored by Henry County Heritage Trust
When: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 – 1:00-4:00 pm
Where: 400 Block of East Monroe Street, Mount Pleasant
Cost: $15.00
Tickets are available at each house the day of the tour – Start at any house.
Questions: Pat White – 319-385-4983
406 E. Monroe – Owned by Kent & Pat White – Built Circa 1905 by Harry & Maud Ambler
404 E. Monroe – Owned by Brian Pope – Built Circa 1897 by Harry & Maud Ambler
402 E. Monroe – Owned by Doug & Barb Kennedy – Built Circa 1906 by Dr. Alfred J. & Grace Punton
400 E. Monroe – Owned by Don & Sara LeBlanc – Built Circa 1893 by Rev. Thomas J. & Eliza Myers