Mansfield Symposium Keynote: “The Relevance of Being Rural”

Krysta Harden, former deputy secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture to speak

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: March 30, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce the Belle Babb Mansfield Symposium set for Thursday, April 12, 2018 in the Howe Student Activity Center Social Hall on Iowa Wesleyan University campus.

Arabella (Belle) Babb Mansfield was the first woman in the United States to be admitted to the Bar as a lawyer in 1869. She went on to promote women’s suffrage, which is now approaching the one hundred year anniversary of women’s right to vote. Mansfield made a significant mark on society and the future of women and opportunity.

Krysta Harden, former deputy secretary in the U.S. Department of Agriculture and current External Affairs Leader and Chief Sustainability Officer for Corteva Agriscience™ – Agriculture Division of DowDupont™ will speak to the relevance of being rural and the importance of the contribution that a rural community brings to the nation.

Christie Vilsack, Iowa Wesleyan Board of Trustee Member said, “There’s probably no woman in the U.S. today who has a better big-picture view of food and agriculture in this country and globally than Krysta Harden. As Deputy Secretary of Agriculture she helped pass a Farm Bill and traveled the U.S. talking about the relevance of living and working in rural places. She has also traveled the world talking to women farmers in developing countries and discussing how we will continue to feed a growing world population. Now she’s helping to create a new company for one of the largest, most successful agribusinesses in the world. She’s got a great sense of humor and has never forgotten her roots growing up on a farm in rural Georgia.”

Sara Titus, Co-Chair of the Mansfield Symposium added, “Ms. Harden’s rural heritage, her time at the USDA, and her agribusiness career make her well-suited to share her views on the relevance of being rural. She is an engaging and dynamic speaker and I’m sure her remarks will be thought provoking and inspiring.”

The symposium events begin with a student-led conversation with Krysta Harden guided by Presidential Scholar Darby Massner ’18 as facilitator at 11 am and continues throughout the afternoon. At 5:30 pm, a reception and dinner will be held in support of the Mansfield Endowment. You may reserve your seat for $40 per person by visiting Mansfield Symposium or by calling 319-385-6246. Deadline to purchase tickets is April 4. A schedule of events for the symposium is also on the website.

Visit Iowa Wesleyan University for more information.