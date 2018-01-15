Mansel E. BeaversWritten by Theresa Rose on January 15, 2018
Mansel E. Beavers, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. A graveside funeral service for Mr. Beavers will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 18 at the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, with military honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Wednesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday evening.
Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Van Vorhies Haus in Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.