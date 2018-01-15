Mansel E. Beavers

Mansel E. Beavers, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. A graveside funeral service for Mr. Beavers will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 18 at the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, with military honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Wednesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday evening.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Van Vorhies Haus in Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.