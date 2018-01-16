Mansel E. Beavers

Mansel E. Beavers, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Mansel Eldon Beavers was born on January 27, 1936 in New London, IA. He was the son of Guy and Stella (Spicer) Beavers. He attended school in Mt. Pleasant. On July 19, 1952 in Kahoka, MO, Mansel was united in marriage to Evelyn Irene Shafer.

Mr. Beavers served 20 years in the United States Navy. He entered the Navy on February 11, 1943 at Ft. Des Moines. He served on a naval ammunition supply ship (USS ATR 31) in the Pacific Theatre. He was honorably discharged as a Coxswain on April 3, 1946 at Great Lakes Naval Station, Illinois. Mansel re-entered the Navy on Sept. 13, 1950. He was engaged in the Supply Dept. and Naval Recruiting Centers in Hannibal, Mo, Great Lakes, IL and Omaha, NE. He was honorably discharged and transferred to the Naval Fleet Reserves on December 11, 1969. Upon his honorable discharge, Mansel settled with his family in Mt. Pleasant in 1970 where he accepted a position as a city letter carrier for the US Postal Service. During his time, he was commended for perfecting the method of controlling unruly dogs with a rolled-up newspaper. He retired in 1985. In his retirement years, Mansel assisted Denny White in the carpet laying business and provided “chauffer service” to older citizens of the community.

Mansel was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant. Mansel was a member of the American Legion Robert Tribby Post #58 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2561, serving several offices of both organizations. He was a dutiful member of the Henry County Honor Guard, seeing that no veteran’s service go unrecognized. He was a charter member of the Henry County Avenue of Flags. In 2008, Mansel was cited for his honorable service to his country as he was invited to travel to Washington DC on one of the Henry County Honor Flights.

Mansel enjoyed bowling. He bowled for many years on a league team and traveled to several tournaments around the country. He also enjoyed an occasional visit to a casino in the area.

Those thankful for sharing in Mansel’s life include his wife of 65 years, Evelyn of Mt. Pleasant; 2 sons and their wives – Jeff & Becky Beavers and Tim & Suzi Beavers, all of Mt. Pleasant; a brother and his wife, Gerald and Arlene Beavers of Mt. Pleasant; a sister, Mrs. Phyllis Johnson of Burlington, IA; 6 grandchildren – Angie (Anthony) Blint, Brennen (Beth) Beavers, Timothy (Sarah) Beavers, Kate (James) Kurowski, Ashely (Ray) Schwartz and Elizabeth Bills and eight great-grandchildren – Abby & Aiden Blint, Sydney, Charlie, Ike & Homer Beavers and David & Betsy Schwartz. At the time of his death, Mansel was looking forward to the birth of 2 more great grandchildren.

His parents, 5 brothers – Max, Paul, Malcom, Merwin and Basil Beavers and a sister, Madelyn Cooper, precede Mansel in death.

