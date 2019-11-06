Man Wanted in Henry County Arrested in Jefferson County

At approximately 8:02 AM, officer with the Fairfield Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a red truck in the 800 block of E. Burlington. It was suspected that the driver was a wanted fugitive and believed to be armed. The vehicle failed to yield and attempted to elude officers.

Fairfield Police Department officers made several public safety decisions in the field during this pursuit. This included time of the day with schools, changing locations, and the continued threat to public safety. Officers used caution and at no time passed a school.

The pursuit left the city limits where the vehicle lost control. After a short foot pursuit, the male was taken in to custody. There were no reported injuries to anyone. There is no continued threat to the public.

Nolan Daniel Peterson, 36 YOA, of New London, Iowa was charged with Eluding (felony level), Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended, Possession of a Controlled Substance (third or subsequent), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Please remember, all criminal charges are merely an accusation and all persons are assumed innocent until found guilty in court.

The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol for their assistance.