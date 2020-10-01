Man on Stolen Motorcycle Flees Police

On September 30 the Mount Pleasant Police Department attempted to stop a motorcycle for operating without a registration plate. The motorcycle fled from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, and was last seen near Oakland Mills, traveling southbound in Henry County.

A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy later observed the motorcycle, traveling at a high rate of speed, north of Salem. The deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle. The motorcycle again eluded law enforcement.

During a short pursuit, the motorcycle lost control, near the intersection Main and Pioneer in Salem, and crashed. The driver of the motorcycle was then taken into custody by deputies and identified as Tyler Conrad, 25, Oskaloosa. It was also found that the motorcycle was stolen out of Webster City, Iowa and Conrad had an active felony arrest warrant for Escape from Custody by the Iowa Department of Corrections.

From the incident, Conrad was arrested and charged with Eluding, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Suspension, and multiple traffic violations. A state accident report was completed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for the motorcycle crash.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.