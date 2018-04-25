Man Injured in Fall From Tree Stand

At approximately 1:22PM on April 24 Brandon Loring, age 37, of Burlington, called 911 to report he had fallen from a tree stand in the 1200 gird of Agency Road north and west of Salem.

Loring requested medical assistance for unknow injuries, and was transported to the University of Iowa by Med Force helicopter.

Responding was the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Fire and Rescue and Henry County Ambulance.

The incident is still under investigation.