Man Charged with Murder in Henry County Cold Case



MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — In March of 2017, the investigation into the July 2000 disappearance of Elizabeth Syperda, 22, was reopened by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Through the case review and interviews, the case was classified as a homicide investigation. The findings of the investigation were briefed to the Henry County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Upon review of the report, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Henry County Attorney’s Office convened a Grand Jury to review the evidence and the testimony. On November 29, 2017 the Grand Jury returned a True Bill Indictment on Michael Lee Syperda, 52, for the crime of Murder in the First Degree in violation of Section 707.2(1) of the Code of Iowa, a Class A Felony.

On November 30, 2017, Michael Lee Syperda was taken into custody in the area of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on the arrest warrant which was issued out of the Indictment. Syperda will be extradited back to the State of Iowa.

If convicted, Murder in the First Degree carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

