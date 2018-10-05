Man Arrested

On October, 3, 2018, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man yelling and swearing in the street in New London. Deputies and Officers responded to the intersection of North Pine Street and West Washington Street, New London, where a subject identified as Brian Felgenhauer of North Dakota was located under the awning in the park. Upon investigation, Brian was intoxicated with alcohol and was arrested for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.