Man Arrested On Weapons Charge

On December 25th, 2018, at approximately 1:25 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’ Office and Mount Pleasant Police Department located a vehicle suspected of being occupied by an individual involved in a incident reported in Cedar Rapids earlier that morning. Deputies and Officers performed a felony traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Baker Street and Grand Avenue. Johnny Tran, 47 of Burlington, was detained. During the search of the vehicle a handgun belonging to Mr. Tran was located. Mr. Tran was arrested and charged with Carrying Weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.