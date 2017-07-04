Man Arrested on theft and parole violation is person of interest in a homicide

A man who was arrested on a warrant from Keota police is identified as a person of interest in an Iowa City homicide.

Curtis Cortez Jones, age 41, was arrested in Mount Pleasant on Friday on warrants of second degree theft and parole violation from Keota Police. Jones is now in the Keokuk County Jail. The Iowa City Police investigations unit is looking into Jones’ involvement in the death of Yellow Cab driver Ricky Lillie, who was found dead in his vehicle on June 28. Lillie was the son of Peggy Armstrong of New London.Lillie’s body was found in a Yellow Cab taxi located at 520 Ernest St., a multi-residential building behind the Alexis Park Inn on South Riverside Drive in Iowa City. The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death to be a homicide and the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the head. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS.