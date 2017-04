Man Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges

On Friday, March 24th, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a sexual abuse allegation in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro. Upon investigation, Todd Sexton, 39 of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with Sexual Abuse, 2nd degree (class B felony). The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ottumwa Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.