Man Arrested on Escape Warrant

On Sunday January 22nd, 2017 at approximately 10:43 pm, after receiving an anonymous tip, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kermontae Heard of Mount Pleasant, Iowa in the 100 block of S. Ash Street in New London, IA.

Kermontae had an active arrest warrant for escaping the Burlington residential facility in November 2016. During the apprehension of Kermontae it was discovered he was violating a Protection Order.

Kermontae was charged with violation of protective order (simple misdemeanor).