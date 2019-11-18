Man Arrested on Burglary Charges

On November 17th, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900-grid of 170th Street. An investigation into the report determined Eduardo Garcia-Guzman, 28, had entered a residence and began removing items. Mr. Garcia-Guzman was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, D-felony, Criminal Mischief in the Fifth Degree, simple misdemeanor, Trespassing, simple misdemeanor, and traffic violations. The investigation is still on-going.