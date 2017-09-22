Man Arrested for Probation Violation and Failing to Register as Sex Offender

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s office an individual located near Salem for possibly violating parole also failed to register in Henry County as a sex offender. Richard Leroy Parker Junior is charged with two counts of sex offender registration violations and for probation violation. Parker was arrested at a rural residence following an investigation by the Sheriff’s office and a High Risk Unit Probation/Parole office. That officer was trying to find Parker for possibly violating his probation. It was discovered Parker is a registered sex offender and is required to register with the Sheriff’s office since he was living and working in Henry County.