Man Arrested for Packwood and Hedrick Bank Robberies

On June 1st 2018 at approximately 1:13 p.m. the Pilot Grove Savings Bank in Packwood was robbed at gunpoint by a male subject that displayed a black handgun. The subject escaped the Packwood area but thanks to various witness statements Jefferson County deputies began investigation started that lasted 4 months.

On August 6th 2018 the South Ottumwa Savings bank in Hedrick was also robbed at gunpoint by a male whose description and style had many similarities to the bank robber in Packwood. Jefferson County deputies assisted at this crime scene as well.

On August 16th 2018, search warrants were obtained by the Wapello County and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for 2 residences in Ottumwa. Information gained from those search warrants led to 6 more warrants being obtained by Jefferson County for outbuildings, vehicles and a residence in Mt. Pleasant.

As a result of the investigation and evidence collected at both the Packwood and Hedrick bank robberies, Ethan Nelson-David Spray of Ottumwa was charged in Jefferson County with Robbery in the first degree. Spray was also charged by the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery in the first degree for the August 6th robbery in Hedrick. Robbery in the 1st Degree is a Class “B” felony under Iowa law and is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Assisting in the investigation of the Packwood Robbery were the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa division of Criminal Investigation, The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ottumwa Police Department, Southeast Iowa interagency drug task force, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.