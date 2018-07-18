Man Arrested for Harassment

On 7/18/18, the Mt Pleasant Police Department responded to a harassment complaint with a male subject getting into the victim’s vehicle at the Super 8 Motel in Mt Pleasant IA

Jeff Hummell age 40 of New London was stopped and refused to cooperate with officers. A struggle ensued and he was eventually taken into custody. Numerous officers responded from Mt Pleasant PD, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol. Henry County Ambulance also assisted .

As a result of the investigation, Hummell was charged with Stalking with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class D Felony, Interference with Official Acts causing injury to officers, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and Possession of Meth, a Serious Misdemeanor.

Hummell was transported to the Henry County Jail where he was held pending arraignment.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.