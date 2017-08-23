Man Arrested for Fraud

On 8/21/17 the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a fraud report from Five Star Community Credit Union and Community First Credit Union. The investigation revealed that Edward Williams age 27 of Mt Pleasant IA was fraudulently cashing checks and money grams and withdrawing funds in excess of $15,000 at several locations. It was determined that Williams was conspiring with several others to obtain the money. As a result of the investigation Williams was arrested on 8/22/17 and charged with On Going Criminal Conduct a Class B Felony, Theft 1ST, a Class C Felony, and Conspiracy to Commit a Non Forcible Felony, a Class D Felony. He was transported to the Henry County Jail pending arraignment. More charges and arrests are pending.