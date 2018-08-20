Man Arrested After Shots Fired

Sunday, August 19, at about 4:45 am Mount Pleasant Police responded to a report of a shot fired from a vehicle traveling past Continental Contitech on Goodyear Road. Witnesses provided the officers with a vehicle description and they quickly located the vehicle. As a result of the investigation Police arrested 27 year old Dakota Tusing of Mount Pleasant. He is charged with Driving Under Suspension, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Marijuana, Carrying Weapons and Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.