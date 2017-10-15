Mamie Perkovich

Mamie L. Perkovich, 90, of Des Moines, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017, in Des Moines.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, with the Rev. Paul Connolly, celebrant. Burial will be in Lockridge Cemetery. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.