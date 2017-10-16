Mamie L. Perkovich

Mamie L. Perkovich, 90, of Des Moines, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017, in Des Moines.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, with the Rev. Paul Connolly, celebrant. Burial will be in Lockridge Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to St. Alphonsus Altar and Rosary Society.

Born July 9, 1927, in Stockport, IA, Mamie Louise was the daughter of Emmett and Ruth Pratt Clark. She was a 1944 graduate of Stockport High School. On April 30, 1947, Mamie married Alphonse Moeller in Ft. Madison, IA. The couple lived on a farm in Jefferson County for 41 years. He preceded her in death on April 16, 1989. Following Alphonse’s death, Mamie moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1990. She later married Anton Perkovich, on June 5, 1992, in Mt. Pleasant, who preceded her in death on November 17, 2000.

Following high school, for three years, Mamie worked at Sheaffer Pen in Ft. Madison, IA and later for Universal Producing in Fairfield, IA, for 26 years. For eight years, prior to retiring, Mamie was a staff assistant at Jerry’s Restaurant.

A member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Mamie’s family, church family, and friends were very important to her. She enjoyed helping her husband farm, going to dances, and having morning coffee with friends. Mamie also loved traveling often, and with a special fondness for the Branson trips.

Mamie is survived by two daughters, Sandra Guinn of Des Moines, IA and Tammy (Chuck Runyon) Moeller of Sacramento, CA; two grandchildren, Toye (Justin) Cody of Des Moines, and Mindy (Joe) Lamberson of Des Moines; three great grandchildren, Haley, Sydney, and Landon; one sister, Donna Thompson of Waukee, IA; one brother, Donald (Marsha) Clark of Peoria, AZ; one step-son, Frank Perkovich of Boone, IA; and four step-grandchildren, Tina, Rhonda, Jerry, and Eric.

Along with her late husbands, Mamie was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Clark; a step-daughter, Irma Jean Merschman; a step-son, Donald Moeller; and a step-grandson, Steven Merschman.