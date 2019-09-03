Maisie Green

Maisie A. Green, 92, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Klein Center in West Burlington.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 1:30 to 3:00 at the First United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation, with Reverend David Bracht-Wagner officiating. Private family burial will be held prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.