Main Street Mount Pleasant Receives 2018 National Main Street Accreditation

Mount Pleasant, Iowa, April 26, 2018 – Main Street Mount Pleasant(MSMP) has been designated as an accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center. Each year, the National Main Street Center and its Coordinating Program partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“We are thrilled to honor this year’s 829 nationally accredited Main Street America programs for their commitment to preservation-based economic development and the revitalization of their commercial districts,” says Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “The power of Main Street shines across the country through these vibrant communities, who have all worked to generate impressive economic returns, preserve community character, and celebrate local history.”

In 2017 alone, Main Street America programs generated $4.48 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,211 net new businesses, generated 30,294 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,737 historic buildings, and clocked 2.7 million volunteer hours.

The Main Street Mount Pleasant performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Iowa, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

In 2017 MSMP launched 5 new programs or events; Market on Main, Wings in the Spring, Pizza Wars, Burgers and Bikes, and Farm to Table Dinner. The Main Street District is the heart of Mount Pleasant, as well as home to over 120 businesses & organizations and a fast-growing number of residents. In 2017 we had 19 Markets on Main, 5 business expansions, 4 new upper story housing units, 6 new businesses, 2,213 volunteer hours, and saw over 4,300 people attend our events and promotions.