Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant Program Announced

As Iowa’s downtowns continue to revitalize, the Iowa Economic Development Authority has announced the 2017 Main Street Challenge Grant for building improvement projects. Downtown Partners is seeking eligible building projects in downtown Burlington, including rehabilitation, facade improvements, or new construction.

The maximum grant award is $75,000 with a minimum award of $15,000 per project. A minimum 1:1 cash match is required. Other federal or state grant program awards cannot be used to satisfy the cash match. Each of the state’s Main Street organizations may apply on behalf of one selected project.

A one-page summary with project title, address, description, and proposed funding sources and uses is due to Downtown Partners by August 11, email to sfrevert@greaterburlington.com. From these submissions, a finalist will be chosen by the Downtown Partners board, and the organization will work with them to submit a full application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority by September 29. Please note that there can be no deadline extensions, and Burlington is not guaranteed funding in this program. Work already begun is not eligible for grant funding.

Downtown Partners, Burlington’s Main Street program, is a division of the Greater Burlington Partnership. The mission of Downtown Partners is to preserve and revitalize downtown Burlington by enhancing its economy, infrastructure, and historical and cultural features. The Greater Burlington Partnership exists to ensure that Greater Burlington is a growing regional center of commerce, industry, education, health care, entertainment and culture, providing a great place to live and work.