Main Street Cinemas Ownership Change

Main Street Cinemas in Mt. Pleasant has changed ownership. Scott and Amy Lowe have sold the theaters to MGL Theaters. The Lowes said they are confident the new owners will take great care of the theater and provide quality entertainment options for the community. The theater will be dark from August 23 thru August 29 during the ownership transition and will re-open August 30. Lowes purchased Temple Twin Theaters in 2012 when it was announced Fridley Theaters was closing the longtime local theater. The location on Main Street Mount Pleasant was completely renovated updated at that time. Lowes also say they are thankful for the many loyal patrons.