Mailbox Vandalism

Friday the Henry County Sheriff’s office received two reports of mailbox vandalism. Sometime overnight an unknown person used a blunt instrument to destroy a mailbox in the 2300 grid of 200th street. The same thing happened in the 1900 grid of 140th Street. Both incidents are believed to be similar and potentially by the same offenders. Anybody with information about these incidents is requested to call the sheriff’s office at 319-385-2712.