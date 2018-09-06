Mahlon Yoder

Mahlon E Yoder, 68, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, September 8, at The Church of Osage Hills in Osage Beach, MO. A graveside service will be held at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Wayland, IA on Sunday, September 9 at 1:30pm with a reception following at Sugar Creek Mennonite Church.

Mahlon E Yoder was born February 18, 1950, the son of Robert K and Elvira Yoder. Mahlon married Rosemary (Roth) on November 7, 1970, in Wayland, IA.

He owned and operated R & M Welding in Wayland, IA. Mahlon and Rosemary moved to Linn Creek, MO in 2002. Mahlon was a member of The Church of Osage Hills in Osage Beach, MO.

Mahlon is survived by his wife: Rosemary Yoder, Linn Creek, MO; son: Brad (Amy) Yoder and their children Gracie(13) and Simon(11), Amana, IA; son: Patrick (Denise) Yoder and their children Rylee(14) and Camden(11), Plymouth, MN; and son: Stuart (Amanda) Yoder and their children Taylor(13), Brooklin(10) and Oakley(4), Jefferson City, MO; a sister, Marcia (John) Yoder-Schrock, Iowa City, IA and 3 brothers: Stanley (Rena) Yoder, Parnell, IA, Herschel (Rachel) Yoder and Atlee (Carolyn) Yoder, Kalona, IA.