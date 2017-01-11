Magical musical Tribute to John Denver at the Sondheim, February 3

From Las Vegas comes this inspirational tribute to Denver’s musical legacy

Fairfield, Iowa – Celebrate the music of the late John Denver with the beloved songs, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song,” “Sunshine on My Shoulder,” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and all of Denver’s hits in A JOHN DENVER MUSICAL TRIBUTE starring TED VIGIL, Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m.

“Watching Ted perform you’ll be convinced that John Denver never left us! His look and exact sound are amazing!” said the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Ted Vigil, whose remarkable physical and vocal resemblance to Denver will charm you in this inspirational tribute to John Denver and his musical legacy.

Ted wows audiences nationwide and has performed twice at John Denver’s “Windstar Foundation.” His Las Vegas concerts are continuous sell outs. Last year he was awarded the “Rising Star” award by the National Traditional Country Music Association. In 2010, Ted performed with John Denver’s lead guitar player, Steve Weisberg, who remarked, “The look and the voice are uncanny!”

The legendary John Denver evokes memories of an era in music which was both inspiring and influential. His music was a combination of romance –“Annie’s Song,” folk, “Leavin’ on a Jet Plane,” country, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” and environmentalist, “Calypso.” He recorded nearly 300 songs, 200 of which he composed, which led to 12 gold and 4 platinum albums; he was also awarded an Emmy and two Grammy’s. He was a brilliant song writer and a truly gifted performer.

Prepare to travel back to yesterday to experience this magical, marvelous tribute to John Denver at the Sondheim.

Tickets for A John Denver Musical Tribute starring Ted Vigil are $25 for Zone 1, $20 for Zone 2 and $15 for Zone 3, 4 and youth tickets and are available at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 or online www.FairfieldACC.com.