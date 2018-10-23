Mae Joann Miller

Mae Joann Miller, 85, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at the Keosauqua Health Care Center.

Born January 21, 1933 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of George and Mae (Starr) Crown. On July 12, 1950, she married Norman “Mike” Miller in Farmington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2004.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her children: Craig (Rhonda) Miller of Farmington, Lori (Rick) Parker of Salem and Marla (Jamee) Wallingford of Farmington; seven grandchildren: Jeremy, Dustin, Meagan, Chad, Cherish, Jasmin and Winston; six great grandchildren: Shaylan, Chavis “Emily”, Kaylee, Kamdyn, Chase and Payton; one great-great step-Grandchild: Izy and her loving dog: Gypsy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter in 1953 and one sister.

Joann was a 1950 graduate of Farmington High School. She was active in her community serving on City Council in her younger years. She was a homemaker and also worked seasonal jobs at Rider’s Nursery and Pioneer Seed Company. She was a member of the Farmington Legion Auxiliary and the Croton Bunco Club. Joann enjoyed helping with the needs of her grandchildren, sewing, decorating cakes and hosting a New Year’s Brunch for all of her family. She was an avid Elvis fan with several collectibles and enjoyed trips to Graceland.

A Public Graveside Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 26, 2018 at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa with Pastor Gordon Hawkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory to the Pioneer Museum of Farmington and can be mailed to the family at: The Wallingfords, 408 South Second Street, Farmington, Iowa 52626.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.