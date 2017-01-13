Madia Jeffery

Madia Jeffery, 74, of Cedar Rapids, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at St. Luke’s Living Center East in Cedar Rapids.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Monday, January 16, 2017, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. that evening. Burial will be at a later date in the Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts

of love and friendship may be given to the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.