Made in the USA – Whoopee Days June 14-17

When Brighton celebrates the 108th Whoopee Days from June 14 – 17, it will be a Made in the USA Celebration. New this year will be the dedication of the Washington County Freedom Rock on Saturday at 5:30 pm. This will include the laying of a wreath in memory of Craig Rich, a Brighton resident who died 50 years ago during the Vietnam War. A special program honoring “Those Who Serve” will take place at 6:00 pm at the City Park with Cheyenne Miller and CW3 Joseph W. Mineart speaking. At 6:30 pm the Washington Municipal Band will play patriotic music.

Continuing several long standing traditions will be the street dances on Friday and Saturday evenings at CaManders. The Magic of Eric Michaels with his new 90 minute show will be Thursday at 7:30 pm. Preceding the magic show will be the introduction of the Grand Marshals – area Vietnam Veterans. A karaoke contest with Slo Moe’s will be from 6 – 10 pm at CaManders.

Friday events include Bingo, and at 5:30 pm the “Little Darling” Cute Kids Contest open to any child age 6 months – 8 years of age with registration at 5:15 pm. Following at 7:30 p.m. will be the Bill Riley Talent Show. Kross Kountry will perform at Camanders from 8 pm – midnight.

Saturday kicks off with the Whoopee Walk at 7:00 a.m. and the Brighton Lions Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. at the Community Center. The Ding Darling Tractor Ride to Lake Darling begins at 7:00 am with line up at Terry’s Feed Service. The parade begins Saturday at 10:00 and planners hope it will be one of the largest ever with the “Made in the USA” theme.

Following the parade will be the Kids Hawkeye Pedal Tractor Pull at 11:30 am open to kids 4 – 11 years old. A mud run will be held Saturday at 1:00 pm at the ball fields. New this year is a cemetery walk at Hillcrest Cemetery where the early history of Brighton from the first settlers to the Civil War will be shared. A Brighton High School Homecoming will be held at the Community Center at 3:00 p.m. This is open to anyone who worked at or attended Brighton schools. A carnival and bingo are also part of Saturday activities.

The Best Darn Cookie Contest will be held Saturday at 3:00 pm at the Community Center. Bring a dozen of your best cookies and the recipe and enter to win bragging rights. The Whoopee Pie eating contest will be held at 5:00 pm. Saturday night music will be provided by the very popular local county group Aces & Eights from 8 pm – midnight at CaManders.

Sunday closes out the Whoopee Celebration with a Community Church Service in the part at 10:00 am.

There’s more. For a complete listing of events and times go to the Brighton Chamber website at www.brightoniowachamber.com