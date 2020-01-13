Lyle Couch Marlay

Lyle Couch Marlay, 84, of Mount Sterling, Iowa passed away on January 9, 2020 at Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua, Iowa. He was born on March 28, 1935 in Browning, Missouri to Leroy and Doris Couch Marlay. Lyle married Joann Gramling on May 19, 1954 in Columbia, Missouri. Together they raised three children, Jerry, Jo Elaine and Greg. Joann preceded him in death on September 7, 2019.

Lyle was a truck driver for Ruan Transport out of Kansas City for most of his driving career, but also drove for his good friend Bob Glass in later years. Lyle enjoyed farming, especially raising cattle and horses, including draft horses and draft mules. He ran a sawmill business, partnered with his good friend Gary Goehring for many years and he farmed a small farm in Van Buren County until health issues forced him to “retire”. Lyle played guitar and was well-known at the community jam sessions held in both Cantril and Mount Sterling. He will be remembered for his playing and singing of old-style Country & Western music.

He is survived by his sons, Jerry (Leanne) Marlay of Clinton, Missouri, Greg (Anita) Marlay of Camdenton, Missouri; and a daughter, Jo Elaine (Bruce) Eichelberger of Wayland, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, Laina Eichelberger, Lee (Becky) Eichelberger, Lindsay Eichelberger (Peter Bowman), Carson (Kate) Marlay, Kyle Marlay, Troy Marlay, Alexis (Kevin) Ool, Lindy (Lance) Henke; 8 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Julie) Marlay of Ottumwa, Iowa, John Marlay of Selma, Iowa; and 12 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Doris Marlay; wife, Joann; a brother, Lester Garland Marlay; a sister, Lois Jean Ross and brother-in-law, Jerry Ross; and sister-in-law, Laura Marlay.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan, Missouri. Visitation will open at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with family present to greet friends from 5-7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Lyle’s honor may be made to the Van Buren County High School FFA. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.