Lura Lorraine Anderson

Lura Lorraine Anderson 94, of New London, IA, died at the home of her daughter on Monday, September 28, 2020 after a short illness.

Born at home in Middletown on March 3, 1926, she was part of a set of triplet daughters born to Herman and Fern Keller Prehm. She married Howard E. Anderson on April 5, 1947.

Mrs. Anderson attended Fairview Country School through 8th grade and graduated from Danville High School in 1944. Before her marriage she worked at the Danville Telephone Company and Brown, Lynch & Scott. After her marriage and the birth of her children, she worked along side her husband on the farm and raised her two sons and daughter.

She went back to work after they were in school as a New London School aide. Later she worked at Sylvania and Midwest Biscuit Co. in Burlington, Breck Co. in Ft. Madison, and retired from Metromail in Mt. Pleasant.

She was active in Post #7641 VFW Women’s Auxiliary in New London and could be counted on to do whatever jobs needed to be done. She was a member of the Long Creek United Methodist Church and the Long Creek United Methodist Women. She was also active in various circles at the New London United Methodist Church before she and her husband moved to rural Danville in 1979. She was a member of the Long Creek Birthday Club and enjoyed playing pinochle with her women friends.

Mrs. Anderson loved her family and had the gift of hospitality. No one was ever turned away, and she welcomed her children’s friends and later her grandchildren’s friends for any holidays and family celebrations. She hosted many a slumber party for her granddaughters’ many friends. She particularly loved her spring and summer flowers and caring for her yard. After her husband died in 1990, she returned to New London and enjoyed the activities of her extended family and a close relationship with her twin, Lucille McCabe.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Kenny) Garrels, Danville; her son Robert (Gina) Anderson, New London; and Judy Owens, Monmouth, IL; her five grandchildren Tim (Amy) Gerst and Tracy Jarrett, Danville; Ryan Anderson and Lindsay (Bryant) Porter, New London; and Christopher (Sara) Anderson, Colona. IL; her great-grandchildren Braden (Montana) Gerst, Comanche, IA; SGT. Gage Jarrett USMC currently deployed in the Middle East; Emma Jarrett (SGT. Derek USMC) Brumbaugh, Camp Pendleton, California; Cole Jarrett, Danville; Mason Porter, South Bend, IN; Blaise, Brigham, and Kellan Porter, New London; Viktoria and McKinnon Anderson, New London; Peyton, Evelyn, and Hunter Anderson, Colona, IL; and great great grandson Jackson Gerst, Comanche, IA; her sister Lucille McCabe, New London; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Edward Anderson, and her sisters Dorothy Gerdner, Mary Siems, and infant triplet sister Lois.

Visitation for Mrs. Anderson will be at Elliott Chapel in New London, October 2, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow. Interment will be at Long Creek Cemetery, rural Danville, with Rev. David Mixon officiating. Memorials have been established for the Long Creek United Methodist Church and the New London High School Boys Basketball Program. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are recommended. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.