Luora Leichty

A Celebration of Life for Luora M. (Roth) Leichty, 86, of Wayland will be held Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Bethel Mennonite Church in Wayland with Pastor Curt Kuhns officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, January 1, 2018 at Bethel Mennonite Church from 2 until 5PM. A memorial fund has been established for the Bethel Mennonite Church. Luora died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

Luora Mae (Roth) Leichty was born December 9, 1931 in Tofield, Alberta Canada, the daughter of Earl E. and Elva (Hershberger) Roth. She attended school in Parnell and graduated from Iowa Mennonite School in 1951 and then went on to graduate from Hesston College and the University of Iowa with a teaching degree. Luora taught kindergarten through 8th grade for two years in one room school house. On June 2, 1955 she was united in marriage to Glen B. Leichty at the Wellman Mennonite Church. Luora was a charter member of Bethel Mennonite Church where she was a member of the women’s sewing circle, taught Sunday school, Bible school and served on the food committee. She enjoyed quilting and baking, especially cookies, cakes and cinnamon rolls.

Survivors include four children: Deon (Jo) Leichty of Crawfordsville, Steve (Lynelle) Leichty, Garry (Lori) Leichty of Wayland, Vicky (Rudy) Caraveo of Mt. Pleasant, 13 grandchildren: Madeline and Emma Leichty, Taric, Kerwin and Kaila Leichty, Kyle, Kendall, Erika, Matthew and Colton Leichty, Kirby, Denny and Randy Caraveo, three great grandchildren Hadley, Leighton and William Glen, and twin sisters: Ila Hochstetler and Lila (Glen) Byers both of Salem, Oregon.

Preceding Luora in death were her parents, her husband Glen on December 21, 2006 and an infant son and infant daughter.