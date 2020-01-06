Luella E. Moore (final arrangements)

Luella E. Moore, 79, of New London, died peacefully January 2, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital following a long illness. She was born July 25, 1940 in rural Danville to Leslie and Florence Whaley Swailes. On August 1, 1981, she married Randall Moore at the New London Christian Church. He died June 5, 2019.

Luella was a 1958 graduate of New London High School. She worked at many different jobs over the course of her life, but the most important and loved job to her was raising her family. She enjoyed spending as much time at possible with all of them, especially her grandchildren. The most treasured times were holidays when children and grandchildren would all gather at the family home, eat way too much wonderful food and treats, then spend the evening playing cards or games. She was always available to family, neighbors, and friends whenever anyone needed a helping hand, a ride to the doctor or grocery store, a hand crocheted hat and mittens for winter or a hot homemade meal. She will be greatly missed by all of them and her memory will be a blessing to all who knew her.

She is survived by her children; Tina (Leon) Gurevitch of Hayward, CA., Mark Horn of Tucson, AZ., and Lorie (Robert) Simota of Grove City, MN.; grandchildren; David Hunter, Kelsi Kingery and Jordan Kingery; sister, Darlene (James) Hanson; brother, Elvin (Marty) Swailes; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald Baldwin, sister Delores and great-granddaughter, Preslee.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Elliott Chapel, with Ms. Carrie Duncan officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Oquawka Cemetery, Oquawka, Illinois. Donations in memory of Luella may be sent to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois, 60601; or www.mda.org.

