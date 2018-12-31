Lucy E. Ford

Lucy E. Ford 98, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018, at Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winfield.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Michael Scudder officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until service time on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Faith Lutheran Church or to the Sunrise Terrace Activity Fund in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements