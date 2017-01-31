Lucille Willey

Lucille Willey, 95, of New London, died Monday, January 30, 2017 at New London Specialty Care.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Reverend Kathleen Wohlers will officiate with burial in Burge Cemetery, New London. Visitation will begin after noon on Friday, with the family receiving friends from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Memorials have been established to New London Specialty Care and Peace Lutheran Church.