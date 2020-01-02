Lucille F. Bonar

Lucille F. Bonar, 101 of Morning Sun, Iowa, formerly of Yarmouth, Iowa went to be with the Lord on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019 at the Morning Sun Care Center. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Kossuth Cemetery, Mediapolis, Iowa. Pastor Jeff Duffy will officiate. A celebration of life for Lucille will be held at the Yarmouth Baptist Church in April. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Great River Hospice, Yarmouth Baptist Church and Morning Sun Care Center Activity Fund. Online condolences may be viewed at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Mediapolis, formerly The Hagele and Honts Funeral Home, is caring for Lucille’s arrangements and her family.

Lucille Wunnenberg was born on April 25, 1918 in Sperry, Iowa, the seventh child of Otto and Anna (Steffner) Wunnenberg. On March 1, 1936, Lucille was united in marriage to Glen C. Bonar in Burlington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1999. Lucille was a homemaker, working 25 years as a cook at the Yarmouth School and a journalist for several local newspapers. A long-time member of the Yarmouth First Baptist Church, serving in the children’s nursery and a correspondent for the church. Her love for writing was included in several published poems. She enjoyed reading, watching the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes games, along with music of Elvis and Johnny Cash. Time with family and friends on the farm were special events.

Lucille will be deeply missed by two daughters, Joan Delzell (Doug) Bausch of Morning, Sun and Glenda (Don) Heckenberg of Carmel, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Monte (Becky) Delzell of Morning Sun, Kent (Sheila) Delzell of Morning Sun, Kirk (Vicki) Delzell of Mount Union, Mark Delzell of Bettendorf, Troy Bonar of Morning Sun, Brett (Katie) Bonar of Morning Sun, Teri (Jim) Zalesky of Corvallis, Oregon and Steve (Lisa) Heckenberg of Carmel, Indiana; seventeen great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Merry Bonar of Morning Sun; many nieces and nephews and special friends, Dottie Tonkinson of Holdrege, Nebraska, Cleo Lisle of Laguna Woods, California and Marilu Aijala of Morning Sun.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Duane Bonar; great-grandson, Ian Delzell; seven brothers and six sisters.