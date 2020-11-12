Lucille Elaine McCabe

Lucille Elaine McCabe, 94, of New London, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. She was born at home in Middletown on March 4, 1926, one of triplet daughters born to Herman and Fern Keller Prehm. Her sister Lois died at birth and her beloved sister Lura Anderson died seventy-one days ago. On November 28, 1946, she married Milo Mark McCabe in New London. He died June 20, 2016.

She attended Fairview County School through 8th grade; graduated from Danville High School in 1944; and was a member of New London Presbyterian Church. She worked at the Geode Café, Helen’s Variety, and was a nurse’s aid at New London Care Center until she retired. Lucille loved her card clubs and playing rummy with her grandchildren; selling trolley tickets at Old Threshers; daily coffee at The Jet Stop; and caring for her flowers and feeding the birds.

Survivors include her children; Michael McCabe of Joplin, MO, Kevin (Jill) McCabe of New London and Julie (Mark) Oestreich of Bettendorf; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and her dear nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her triplet sisters Lura and infant Lois; sisters Dorothy Gerdner and Mary Siems; and two infant sons, William Roger and Jeffrey Lynn.

Visitation for Mrs. McCabe will be from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday, November 14, at Elliott Chapel, New London. Due to covid restrictions, the family will not be present; social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, November 15 at Burge Cemetery, New London with Pastor David Mixon officiating. Memorials have been established for Sunrise Terrace Care Center and EveryStep Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.