Lucene T. Kramer

Lucene T. Kramer, 94, of Franklin, Iowa, passed away at 8:31 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa.

She was born on November 5, 1925, in St. Paul, Iowa, the daughter of William and Christina (Fritzjunker) Hunold. On November 19, 1946, she married Alfred “Ike” G. Kramer. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1996.

Survivors include her seven sons: Daniel (Cathy) Kramer of Lincoln, California, Delbert (Connie) Kramer of Franklin, Iowa, Duane (Kathy) Kramer of Donnellson, Iowa, Dale (Pam) Kramer of Donnellson, Iowa, Dion (Karen) Kramer of Donnellson, Iowa, Darren Kramer of Franklin, Iowa and Dennis (Tami) Kramer of Burlington, Iowa; five daughters: Diane (Jack) Curfman of Carthage, Illinois; Doris (John) Champagne of Burlington, Iowa, Donna Bogert of Carthage, Illinois, Dinette (Doug) Horner of Keokuk, Iowa and Darla (Kyle) Peterson of Franklin, Iowa; thirty-one grandchildren, fifty-seven great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Ike; two sons: David Kramer and Darrell Kramer; two brothers and two sisters.

Lucene attended St. James School in St. Paul, Iowa. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa, and the Altar and Rosary Society of the Church. She enjoyed working on puzzles, playing the guitar and watching television (especially Westerns). Lucene was a remarkable wife and mother.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. There will be no family visitation.

A private family service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, West Point, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in her memory for St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point or Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .